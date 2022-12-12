 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 12 December 2022

More Music Tracks

Build 10128654

Patchnotes via Steam Community

17 cool music tracks from previous versions of the game are back.

Go to the main menu, section "Sounds" and activate the option "Expanded number of music tracks".

Attention content creators: If you plan to make a YouTube video with additional music tracks, you may need license files that can be requested from the Discord channel. Licenses are only valid for Final Upgrade videos.

For regular players, enabling this option is highly recommended.

Tip: hot key F4 switches to the next track.

