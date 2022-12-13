The Sisters of Battle are here on Battlesector and Gladius

We are glad to announce that two new DLCs are available from today for both Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector and Warhammer 40,000: Gladius, each introducing a new playable faction: the Adepta Sororitas, also known as the Sisters of Battle.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Sisters of Battle

A long-standing order with a rich history, the Adepta Sororitas have always lived in service of the Emperor. Their unrelenting faith and rigorous training provides them with a mental fortitude rare among those that serve the Imperium. This divine protection, perhaps from the very spirit of the Emperor himself, makes every sister an incorruptible fortress that turns aside the profane, the blasphemous, the heretic. 15 units of the Order stand ready to turn back the unworthy on Baal.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2011980/Warhammer_40000_Battlesector__Sisters_of_Battle/

The release of the Sisters of Battle DLC will also include a new single-player mode: Daemonic Incursion.

Daemonic Incursion

Daemonic Incursion is an entirely new single-player mode that will be available to all Battlesector players as part of a free update that we’ll be launching alongside the Sisters of Battle Faction Pack.

In Daemonic Incursion, waves of Khornate daemons enter realspace to spill blood, collect skulls and overrun your forces. This is a last-stand mode, in which your objective is simple:

Survive!

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Sisters of Battle Tournament

We are really excited to announce our first competitive tournament of Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. The sign-ups for the tournament opens today, so do not miss the chance to sign-up and join the fun.

Players will be able to take part in it and get the chance to win some amazing physical goodies with a Sisters of Battle theme. Stay tuned for the official reveal of the amazing prizes you can win.

The Sisters of Battle tournament will begin in February 2023, but you can sign-up now (insert link).

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Adepta Sororitas DLC

Just like Battlesector, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius expands with the Sisters of Battle as a new playable faction.

A new faction joins the war for Gladius Prime: the Adepta Sororitas, with eighteen new units, new heroes, unique gameplay mechanics, city buildings, a new questline and a new tech tree.

The Adepta Sororitas, also known as the Sisters of Battle, are the militant arm of the Adeptus Ministorum. Pure of heart and fanatical of devotion, they place the worship of the Emperor above all other concerns. They maintain holy places anywhere where His subjects might be served, tending to the needs of the poor and the sick as well as spreading the word of His glory to all that might listen. But not all are worthy, and for those that aren’t - only merciful death can be granted.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2130960/Warhammer_40000_Gladius__Adepta_Sororitas/