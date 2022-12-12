Patch 1.1 is Out!

Share · View all patches · Build 10128598 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to All Followers of Bastet!

While you were putting your hearts and souls into your duties to the cat-folk -which can be summarised as an unending form of selfless servitude, we were working on Patch 1.1 for "Cats and the Other Lives"!

Here is a list of fixes (Contains mild spoilers!):

The gameplay of the Final Chase Scene has been improved. It is now easier to jump on the walls and the sequence should run more smoothly for most of our players.

We have made a final audio mix to the game balancing a number of sound effects while making some inaudible ones audible again.

The issues related to some hints that are not turning off have been solved.

The issue of Aspen walking on air at the manor corridor has been solved.

The issue of the camera not working properly in the Haunted Christmas Uriel and Lorraine Cutscene has been fixed.

The gameplay of the Nuñez Vacuum Cleaner Scene has been improved.

Minor Changes in the Credits section.

Until we meet again, enjoy the patch!

Team Cultic