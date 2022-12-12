Added setting to disable centerdot in settings-general-Disable center dot.
Added outline to texts in game menues and added darkening of background to the paus menu to make texts easer to read.
Adjusted save/load menu layout.
Fixed and issue with reflection quality not being set and upated correctly.
Fixed a scaling issue when using zoom mode.
Fixed various localization texts.
Titan Station update for 12 December 2022
Small update
Added setting to disable centerdot in settings-general-Disable center dot.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update