Titan Station update for 12 December 2022

Small update

12 December 2022

Patchnotes

Added setting to disable centerdot in settings-general-Disable center dot.
Added outline to texts in game menues and added darkening of background to the paus menu to make texts easer to read.
Adjusted save/load menu layout.
Fixed and issue with reflection quality not being set and upated correctly.
Fixed a scaling issue when using zoom mode.
Fixed various localization texts.

