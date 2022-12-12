Version 1.3 Update

Version 1.3

Changelog:

The update fixes a bunch of small bugs, but it mostly focuses in fixing these 4 major issues that became apparent with the game release:

Error with a message "Cannot read property 'scope' of null" that occurs sometimes when you lose a fight. Title card freeze. Some people had title cards (example 'Monologue with the Moon' etc.) cause the game to freeze. I changed the way the game calls for those movie clips. Hope it work. Error "Failed to load: img/faces/%24cursor1.png" Screen zoom when in Moon Tower or when enemies see you. If this occurs, try switching "Static Effect" ON and OFF in the menu. I have a feeling the static might be causing the bug.

Unfortunately I'm not 100% certain these are fixed because all the above bugs are hard to replicate. If they still happen to you, please let me know!

Thanks for all the feedback so far and I'm sorry for the jank and bugs. Hope you have patience. During times like these the downsides of making everything solo more or less become all too clear. I'm had some help with bug hunting and your troubleshooting has been valuable too. Thanks!