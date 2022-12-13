 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 13 December 2022

3.2.2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's small patch should help solve issues with connecting to the Club Competition server. If you have been having problems connecting, the next time you run the game it should detect this and clear any bad cached login data. If you still get issues connecting, close and reopen the game one more time, and then it should work!

If you still get issues at this point, please report a bug with the ingame bug reporter. That way we will get your log files and can continue to investigate. Thanks, and Happy Competitions!

