Hotfix v0.2-53091

Hi farmers,

We heard your feedback on the latest patch and pushed the hotfix to fix the crashes and minor bugs that happened to some of you. We’re sorry for the issue, and we hope this fixes things up.

Bugfix:

Fixed crash at the end of the day and mastery level up UI

Fixed crashes caused by placing outdoor decors inside the farmhouse. When you attempt to place items listed below inside the farmhouse, this fix will remove the item completely from your save. Pink beach umbrella Blue beach umbrella Yellow beach lounge chair Beach flamingo Beach outdoor lamp Beach outdoor round table Beach picnic set Pink folding beach chair Blue folding beach chair Mini palm pot Blue surfboard Sand castle Beach swing Beach pool with pink floaties Beach pool with white floaties Blue bench lounge chair Beach bonfire Boat chair Boat couch Beach outdoor table Beach gazebo White and purple boar flowerpot Colorful boat flowerpot Rickety arch Rickety gate Rickety fence Wood floor tile Stone path Wood path Wooden fence



The problem was that if the items listed above were placed inside the farmhouse, you would not be able to load the game. This update fixes that by removing them from your decor.

Fix the incorrect sword animation position.

Fix cannot shop at Pan and Socket.

Bugfix where Fridge Storage is limited to 12 after load.

Fix placing wall object in the interior when selecting tile without wall causing crash.

Thank you,

Stairway Games