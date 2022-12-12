 Skip to content

Yuppie Psycho update for 12 December 2022

Update to v2.6

Build 10128240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow employees.

Today's meeting is about the new version of Yuppie Psycho.

We worked a lot to continue improving our game so that anyone could play it.
( I know some will be disappointed, but this update does not contain any new content)

In this new version :

  • Mac support is back : The game is back on Apple computers. It's still in beta though, so if you have some trouble running the game, let us know.
  • Reducing light flashes : We added a new option to help reduce the discomfort due to light flashes that one could feel while playing the game. It was a challenge to do that 3 years after release.
    ( Thanks to @pixiestyx for the help. )
  • Some UI fixes : We made a few fixes to make the UI more usable.
    ( Thanks to @Yung Gus for pointing some of them )

If you ever face an issue or a blocker, please reach us on the Steam forums or directly on our support email.
( see https://steamcommunity.com/app/597760/discussions/1/1675812484343766436/ )

Meeting is over, get back to your desk and please avoid the coffee machines for a while.
It seems like someone replaced coffee with ink.

Work Work Work !

Changed files in this update

