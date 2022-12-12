We are back with another update!

Good evening, dear players!

In the last update, we have tried our best to check and solve the problems that everyone reported one by one, but the manpower is limited, so there are some omissions, so we recently sorted out the feedback from players and repaired it. It is now online on steam, and you can update your experience.

If there is still something missing, you can still let us know in the community or in the announcement!

[UI]:

~ CG Appreciation adds the function of hiding the UI, and there is a shortcut key prompt when hovering;

~Modify the display order of the chapter interface to follow the chapter order;

[Archive]:

~ Solve the problem that when reading a file before the option, the option of the previous file will appear in the read file;

[In-Game]:

~ Solve the bug that the dialogue will disappear;

~ Solve the bug that the history is sometimes blank;

~Solve the problem that the Wechat dialogue fails when pressing Ctrl to skip when the character voice is playing;

~ Solve the bug that some looping sound effects cannot be stopped when pressing and skipping;