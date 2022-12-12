-
Fixed an issue that was causing the bottled elemental to attack the alchemist NPC. To be fair, that behavior was understandable - who do you think put the elemental in the bottle in the first place?
Fixed an issue that prevented the herb grinder from being harvestable.
Equipping the Automatic targeting system along with Spectral spearhead will no longer result in projectiles endlessly chasing enemies and trivializing all content.
The projectile will now only track enemies until it deals damage to the first enemy, and will just keep flying in a straight line after that.
Fixing Alchemist-related bugs and Slime spear exploit
