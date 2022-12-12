 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 12 December 2022

Release 0.6.15 Changelog

Build 10128112 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

here a small release with some minor changes. We have many more bug reports, mostly on performances and workers getting stuck. But for those we will need to wait a bit longer, we are working on them for the January release.

Here what changed:

  • Fixed game wouldn't load and would return to the menu due to a rare bug happing when saving while a worker is building a corridor.
  • Fixed sometimes after stopping moving an object and starting to build something else it was still trying to move the previous object.

Changed depots in preview branch

Depot 1613471
