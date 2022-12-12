Release 0.6.15 Changelog

Hello everyone,
here a small release with some minor changes. We have many more bug reports, mostly on performances and workers getting stuck. But for those we will need to wait a bit longer, we are working on them for the January release.
Here what changed:
- Fixed game wouldn't load and would return to the menu due to a rare bug happing when saving while a worker is building a corridor.
- Fixed sometimes after stopping moving an object and starting to build something else it was still trying to move the previous object.
Changed depots in preview branch