Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 12 December 2022

Performance optimization and bugfixes patch

-Music is streamed from the disc in place of RAM memory, setting free 2+ GB of RAM.
-Fixed a bug where AOE spells would not work properly on platforms.
-Fixed a bug where credits would not load properly on some screen resolutions.
-Added an option to quickly move all items from inventory into a chest container.

