Patch 1.3.3 - Winterdream 2022!

Happy Holidays! We're super excited to reveal our Winterdream 2022 event: full of new skins, props, structures, layouts, ambient sounds, and more! And of course - by popular demand, the Winterdream shop has reopened for a limited time. 🎄

The Official Map Contest of 2022, Faraway Lands, is currently being judged by Barrel Roll Games and the community staff team. We expect to reveal the winners in January alongside a patch including all the winning maps in our Official server map pool. 🏆

Check out all the entries by clicking here!

20+ New Winterdream Skins!

We've got plenty of new outfits ready for you to collect, including the Winterdream & Arcane Satyre sets, and the Temple & Mountain Yeti sets! Watch out for their horns...

Collect the limited-time "Winterdream 2022" icon by playing Witch It during the event - once Winterdream 2022 is over, the icon will never return! ⌛

Additionally, we've doubled the amount of skin sets that you can save and load between rounds!

Earning Winterdream 2022 Sets:

Open Witch It during the Winterdream 2022 event to earn 30 "Filled Boots". Combining 1 Filled Boot with 1 Cinnamon Star will craft 1 random Winterdream item (rare, very rare or whimsical).

To earn Cinnamon Stars, you must fill up the item cauldron with 250 experience points while playing one of our Winter maps: Snowbreeze or Fiskersted. The item cauldron fills up at the end of each round, during the level up screen. For every item cauldron opened on Snowbreeze or Fiskersted, there is a 40% chance that you'll receive 1 Cinnamon Star.

Crafting Winterdream items using Filled Boots and Cinnamon Stars grants a 50% chance of dropping a new Winterdream 2022 skin. You will receive the new sets more often than old sets!

Alternatively, you can earn these items through random drops during gameplay, or by crafting Winterdream item recipes in the Witches' Cauldron. You can also obtain these items through trading - we recommend using our trading channels in our [Discord server](discord.gg/witchit)! 🤝

8 New Props!

Find our 8 new props amongst our Christmas prop layouts on Snowbreeze and Fiskersted, including a Winter Wreath, a Perfume Atomizer, and even a spectacular Grandfather Clock! Props you collect on Official servers can also be used in your Creative Mode maps - so go get collecting! 🕰️

10 New Roof Structures!

Mappers rejoice! We've added 10 new roof structures to Creative Mode to give you more options with your custom buildings. Piece segments together to create the perfect roof length, or discover a unique use for them by scaling and rotating them - either way, we hope you enjoy these new structures! 🧱

Map Voting Screen Changes

We appreciate all your feedback regarding the split map voting pools for low and high populated servers! Generally, people felt this feature was too restrictive, so we've made some changes to the map voting screen to give players more power in their map choices. 🗳️

The voting screen now includes two big and two small maps for voting, as well as an option to vote for the previous map again. All maps now have a player recommendation in the bottom corner of their thumbnail.

Winterdream Game Rules

In the server list, look out for our "Winterdream" servers - these servers have altered game rules, allowing all players to move faster with reduced skill cooldowns. In this mode, chickens have a far smaller radius but can be spammed more frequently, and we've also added an experimental "Train Hunter" skill that can travel through walls! 🚂

Prop Layouts and Ambient Sounds!

We've added a third prop layout to Flint Falls, Twisted House and Grave Gulch - which means every Official map now has at least three unique prop layouts.

Ambient sounds have now been added to some previous map contest winners, including Lost Temple, Oasis Temple, Niemeyer Legacy and Pizza Factory. Listen out for them! 🔊

Imposturous Additions!

Vote kick functionality has arrived to Imposturous, so if someone is being a nuisance in your lobby, you can cast a vote that will remove them from the match (hopefully you'll never have to use it!).

Also, keep your eyes peeled for a special community painting in the Imposturous map... 🖌️

Winterdream Shop!

The Winterdream Shop has returned for a limited-time! If you wish to support Barrel Roll Games by purchasing some of our Winterdream sets or the animated "BRG Supporter" icon, please click here! 🛒

Patch Notes

The Winterdream Festival has begun! Also, the shop has reopened. It will be active until January 10, 2023.

Added: 20+ new Winterdream skin items

Added: 8 new props

Added: New temporary Winterdream servers with new game rules, a little faster movement with slightly different skills and an early version of the Train Hunter skill (WIP).

Added: 10 new roof structures to Creative Mode

Added: Third prop layout to ‘Flint Falls’, ‘Twisted House’ & ‘Grave Gulch’ (Every official map now has at least three unique prop layouts!)

Added: More ambient sounds to ‘Lost Temple’, ‘Oasis Temple’, ‘Niemeyer Legacy’ & ‘Pizza Factory’

Added: A community painting on the Imposturous map

Added: Vote kick functionality for Imposturous game mode

↻ Changed: Hunters can now pick up buffs while using the Power Ball skill

↻ Changed: Hunters in Creative Mode no longer get kicked if idle

↻ Changed: ‘Tome of Bravery’ now also has a toggleable light

↻ Changed: Doubled number of possible skin sets

✓ Fixed: Walkability of a giant spider web on ‘Grave Gulch’

✓ Fixed: Red lacquered wood walls are not see-through in Imposturous anymore.

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on ‘High Spruce Town’, ‘Grave Gulch’ & ‘Wardwell Wintry’

✓ Fixed: Collisions of tied wood spike and cloth structures in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Stretching textures on ‘Flint Falls’ and on ground tiles in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Imposturous custom matches starting with a 16 player capacity if that value was previously set for a different Game Mode

✓ Fixed: Some Hunter blocking doors in Custom Maps falsely being open during Hide Phase

✓ Fixed: Potato of Custom Match host sometimes flying in the wrong direction

✓ Fixed: Magic Blocker and Mushroom skill causing strange effects for mid-game joining players if those skills were used shortly by someone else before the player joined

✓ Fixed: Mushroom skill not despawning if the Witch got caught before the mushrooms sprouted

✓ Fixed: Spectator camera tilt erroneously kept when spawning as Hunter or Witch on match start

✓ Fixed: Player being stuck with menu controls if caught as Witch with open menu

✓ Fixed: Music instruments playing only one song

✓ Fixed: Several action prop states eg. open sunshade not copied if Witch transforms into them

✓ Fixed: Broken state if a Hunter activates the Power Ball skill while getting hit by the Clingy Luaq skill simultaneously

✓ Fixed: Some props changing scale when being interacted with

✓ Fixed: Gunpowder Barrel and Firework explosions not always visible

✓ Fixed: Players can change their skin and skills after the game has started while having customization popup open

✓ Fixed: Empty Creative Mode layouts stay playable for custom matches after exiting Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: “Player hooked a Witch” message appearing but no damage is dealt to the Witch

✓ Fixed: F1 Helpscreen got some layout fixes

✓ Fixed: Chicken doesn’t work with the jumppads

✓ Fixed: Chicken can use teleporters

✓ Fixed: Decoys can use teleporters

Happy Holidays! ❄️