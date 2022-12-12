 Skip to content

Paragon: The Overprime update for 12 December 2022

Server Maintenance Notice

Greetings, Warriors!
This is Paragon: The Overprime.

We'd like to let you know that maintenance is scheduled for the 14th of December.
Please see below for details.

**12/14 Server Maintenance Notice

**

Maintenance Time

December 14, 2022 07:50 - 14:00 (KST, UTC+9)
*Maintenance time and details are subject to change.

Matching Closing Time

December 14, 2022 06:50 - (KST, UTC+9)

During Maintenance
  1. You cannot log into the game during maintenance
  2. Ongoing games will end during maintenance
Maintenance Details

Maintenance details will be added to this notice in the near future.

We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience. Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.

