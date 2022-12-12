Share · View all patches · Build 10127834 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 10:32:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

We'd like to let you know that maintenance is scheduled for the 14th of December.

Please see below for details.

**12/14 Server Maintenance Notice

**

Maintenance Time

December 14, 2022 07:50 - 14:00 (KST, UTC+9)

*Maintenance time and details are subject to change.

Matching Closing Time

December 14, 2022 06:50 - (KST, UTC+9)

During Maintenance

You cannot log into the game during maintenance Ongoing games will end during maintenance

Maintenance Details

Maintenance details will be added to this notice in the near future.

We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience. Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.

Thank you.