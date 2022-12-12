Greetings, Warriors!
This is Paragon: The Overprime.
We'd like to let you know that maintenance is scheduled for the 14th of December.
Please see below for details.
**12/14 Server Maintenance Notice
**
Maintenance Time
December 14, 2022 07:50 - 14:00 (KST, UTC+9)
*Maintenance time and details are subject to change.
Matching Closing Time
December 14, 2022 06:50 - (KST, UTC+9)
During Maintenance
- You cannot log into the game during maintenance
- Ongoing games will end during maintenance
Maintenance Details
Maintenance details will be added to this notice in the near future.
We would like to apologize to all our Warriors for any inconvenience. Our team will do its best to provide the best possible gameplay environment.
Thank you.
