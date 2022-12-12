Milestone 2 released

_

Important regarding save games!

We were forced to rewrite parts of the saving and loading system to fix bugs related to it; thus, old saves will NOT be compatible. You will not see unsupported save files in your list of games to load. We apologise for the inconvenience!

In the future, if you want to avoid this problem, you can always turn off automatic updates of the game through Steam and wait to update until you are confident that you won't need to load any save files anymore.

We will do our best to inform you when new updates break old save files._

This is the second of five major milestones that we're planning to release during our Early Access journey.

New features

Neutral settlements

In previous versions of TFC, you rarely needed to split up your army. Most players would generally keep all units in one army, whether defending or attacking.

In this milestone, we're introducing Points of Interest (POI) that can be contested. We've named these neutral settlements. By claiming these, you gain various bonuses.

This adds another reason to fight for map control and defend multiple areas. And, as an attacker, you might split up your army to attack multiple points of interest as well. So these POIs add more depth, as there are more strategies to consider.

Ancient Temple



Provides knowledge generation.

Orchard



Provides a bonus to farming.

Settlement



Provides new villagers.

Outpost

To take over a neutral settlement, you must construct an Outpost nearby.

Many new and old players alike have been confused about some aspects of the game. We saw that the Food Surplus system could be communicated better.

Food stock circle: we've turned the food surplus bar into a circle that fills up around the food stock icon. The filled circle changes color depending on starvation or Food Surplus Level.

Food Surplus Level: the number of arrows indicate a Food Surplus Level that gives you various bonuses. These bonuses are now shown in a "buff panel" (more on this below).

We've also improved the tooltips. For example, your food consumption will show if you hold over the food stock icon.

Buffs and debuffs panel

The effects of starvation and food surplus have been largely hidden. We have made attempts at making these effects much more clear.

For example, in the image above, you can see the speed of Knowledge Generation, and the tooltip shows where the Knowledge Generation comes from.

The buffs and debuffs will change color based on your Food Surplus Level to make it more clear which Food Surplus Level you're at.

Stances

In previous versions of TFC, most units would always attack any enemy on sight and follow them to the end of the world. This would create some annoying situations. Like, why are my villagers in the middle of the map!??

We're rectifying this by adding unit stances, of which there are 3.

Hold ground: unit will never chase enemy targets on sight.

Defensive: (default stance) unit will chase enemy targets on sight within a radius and move back to the guard position once the target moves outside this radius.

Aggressive: unit will continue chasing enemy targets on sight until there are none.

Customizable hotkeys

We've added the option for you to assign hotkeys to most commands in the game.

General improvements

Select multiple buildings of the same type



This means you can, for example, select multiple watchtowers and order all units in these watchtowers to exit them at the same time. Or, you can select multiple archery ranges and task them all to train a slinger each.

See missing resources when attempting to place building

See who owns farms



Crops now have the same color as your population use to dye their clothes.

Enemy AI improvements

Enemy AIs will focus more on destroying a Watchtower target with their melee units instead of changing target before it's destroyed

Enemy AIs will no longer target irrelevant wall segments

Enemy AIs will now attempt to penetrate a Watchtower that is completely surrounded by wall segments

Other improvements

Added animation for Open Technology Tree button that plays after gaining a Knowledge Point

Added an animated arrow above valid delivery points that shows when hovering over a resource with at least one selected villager

After losing in Horde Mode, the game over screen will show how many waves you reached

Incoming horde skulls in minimap will bounce to nudge you

Babylonian buildings are rendered with the correct color shading

Wonder production button is now visible in the construction menu when playing Tutorial (but locked)

Palace is no longer locked in the Tutorial

Improved tooltips for the counts showing how many villagers are currently gathering each resource

Swapped positions for 'Repair' and 'Go back to gather resources' villager command buttons

When swapping between production buildings and if the mouse cursor is still hovering over a production button, then the tooltip will show immediately instead of you having to exit and enter the button with the mouse

Selection box is disabled while pressing SHIFT

You can add units to selected group by holding CTRL + drag selection box

Fruit Trees won't border any trees after map generation

Added an error indicator that shows above buildings with any production issues

Balance changes

The amount of Knowledge required to accumulate a Knowledge Point has increased by 25%

Each tree has 30 wood (from 20)

Palace costs 75 food to construct (from 150)

Palace requires 150 manpower to construct (from 75)

Elite Slinger has +20% attack speed (from 15%)

Scribes increase the amount that Priest generate Knowledge by 50% (from x2)

Mining technology increases villager mining speed by 30% (from 60%)

Wall (segment) costs 4 bricks (from 2)

Wall (segment) requires 5 manpower to construct (from 3)

