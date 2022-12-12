Development Update #09 - Vehicle, New weapons for New Worldmap

Share · View all patches · Build 10127650 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 12:13:23 UTC by Wendy

Worldmap Extention Update

Ver. 2.0.1.0

Thank you to all players who participated in the beta test for Alpha 2.0.0 update.

As the game system changes, we do not support save files from previous versions.

We recommend starting with a new game.

*The game has been updated and the official server is reset.

If you have any problems, please send an email to the address below.

support@jacktostudios.com

[New Areas]

The world expanded. Changed and added natural objects to suit each area. Animals and zombies that match the characteristics appear in each area. Different animals are captured in different areas. Added mines where new ores can be obtained. The output of production facilities(such as crops, ore, and oil) varies in a specific region. Debuffs are applied to players in a certain area. Added various items that can be obtained in each area. Can obtain specific books for each area.













[Vehicle]

Added new vehicles. (5 kinds)











Vehicles can be crafted in the 'Vehicle' category of the build menu. Vehicles use a specific fuel.

Depending on the type and grade of each vehicle, the maximum storage amount and consumption of fuel are different.

Ground vehicles take damage if they fall into the water.

When the vehicle's HP reaches 0, it explodes after a certain amount of time.

Build possible on top of 'Armored Car' and 'Armored Boat'.

Can build more buildings by upgrading 'Armored Car' and 'Armored Boat'.

[AI]

Zombie balancing

Decreased the stats of existing zombies.

More powerful zombies appear depending on the difficulty of each area.

Some zombies drop the equipment they are holding.

Decreased the number of world zombies.

Wave System

Increased the difficulty at the early part of the wave.

Added new zombies to the wave.

Increased the upper limit of the number of days the wave's difficulty increases from 100 days to 300 days.

New Zombies

Added new zombies to each region. (36 kinds)





























Exisiting Zombies

Changed the appearance of existing zombies.

New Animals

Added new animals to each region. (25 kinds)



















[Equipment System]

Grade System

Added grade to weapons.

Additional options may be given when acquiring weapons.

When acquiring and crafting equipment, there is a certain probability that you can acquire high-grade equipment.

Reinforcement values are limited depending on the equipment grade.

Controllability System

Attack accuracy is affected by equipment stability, character's manipulability, and current stamina status.

Durability System

Added durability to the equipment.

Durability decreases as the equipment is used, and durability affects equipment performance.

If the durability of the equipment is 0, an 'X' is displayed on the corresponding icon.

You can recover the durability of the equipment by repairing the equipment.

quipment can be repaired in 'Inventory' - 'Handmade'.

Equipment repair kits are used to repair the equipment.

Parts System

Added parts that can be attached on weapons.

Parts can be attached in 'Inventory' - 'Handmade'.

Parts can increase the basic performance of the weapon and have unique abilities.

Equipment Reassembly System

Productivity is affected by the performance and grade of the consuming equipment.

Added a Wrench.

Added a 'Wrench' with the function of the existing 'Claw Hammer'.

The wrench is used to destroy and repair vehicles and some upgraded buildings, and to break some objects in the world.

Wrench can be crafted at the 'Mechanical Equipment Workbench'.

Changed the control method of the equipment.

Changed the aiming and throwing method of the throwing weapon.

Added the hipfire of range weapon.

Added the function to change the firing mode of a range weapon.

Equipment Balancing

Each weapon has been balanced.

Added stability to the stats that increase when reforging equipment.

Changed material required for crafting and reforging equipment.

Depending on the performance of the equipment, there is a difference of material required for crafting.

Relaxed coil skill requirements.

Increased coil skill performance.

Added new items related to equipment.

Equipment (16 kinds)

*Deleted existing equipment due to the addition of new equipment. (5 kinds)

Kukir, Katana, Polearm, RU-74, MR16















Weapon Parts (22kinds)







Ammunition (5 kinds)

*Deleted existing ammunition due to the addition of new ammunitions. (1 kinds)

Rifle Bullet

Equipment Repiar Kit (2 kinds)

Coil (1 kind)

[Building]

Added new building category.

'Vehicle' category

Added new production facilities. (1 kind)

Cactus Farm

Production facilities have been balanced.

Increased the production facility's output.

Increased the production time of the production facility.

[Reward Box]

Changed the reward box system.

Depending on the type of reward box, different items can be obtained.

The value of the items that can be obtained from the reward box is applied differently depending on the difficulty of each area.

Added a type of reward box. (4 kinds)

Weapon, Armor, Equipment Parts, General

Removed the existing reward box according to the addition of the reward box.

Added an object from which can obtain items. (234 kinds) Changed to be able to break some objects.

[Items]

New items added.

Material (9 kinds)

Ore (4 kinds)

Ingot (7 kinds)

Food (7 kinds)

Animal skins and feathers. (25 kinds)

Vehicle materials (14 kinds)

Books (36 kinds)

Changed the crafting materials of the following item.

Grenade

Added craftable item.

Gunpowder

Removed the following items.

Large Stone, Trimmed Stone

Changed the following item.

Rubber Ring -> Rubber

Some items have been changed to be disassembled.

Equipment, Coil

Item Balancing

Increased the drop rate of Branches, Leaves, and Seeds at Bush and Trees.

[Interaction]

Added Wrench

As added the Wrench, downscaled the function of the Claw Hammer.

The Claw Hammer can repair, upgrade, or demolish some buildings.

The Wrench can repair, upgrade, and demolish any buildings.

Can break some objects in Worldmap by using Wrench.

Added new interactions.

For Wrench : Break, Repair, Demolish, Upgrade, Steal

Find(Long)

[Character]

Stats Balancing

Increased additional options applied according to the character's stats.

EXP Balancing

Increased the amount of experience gained through interactions.

[Buff System]

New buff system

Added area debuff and zombie debuff.

Can resist debuffs through certain items and skills.

Changed the duration of some foods.

24hours -> 3~24hours

[Occupation]

Added new occupations. (4 kinds) Added unique characteristics suitable for each occupation. Occupation Balance

Decreased attribute requirement points and increased performance.

[Research]

Added new research. (29 kinds) Research Balancing

Increased the overall effects that can be obtained through research.

Increased the amount of research data required for research.

Changed the categories of some research.

Changed books required for some research.

[Fishing]

Decreased the difficulty of fishing.

[Trap]

Changed Plasma Shocker to be able to equip trap modification parts. Changed the Plasma Shocker's attack type to Lightning element. Trap Balancing

Increased damage of upgraded traps.

Increased the performance of the trap modification parts.

Changed materials required for reforging trap modification parts.

[New System]

Server Management System

Added a function of player report.

If a player is reported, the information will be sent to the server administrator and game operator.

Added a function to import and export the ban list to the server management panel.

Game restriction system

Players who engage in improper acts are restricted from playing the game.

The information sent through the player report is used to determine whether or not cheating has occurred.

7 days, 15 days, 30 days, and permanent suspension are applied depending on the repeatability and severity of the action.

Anti-Cheat

Anti-cheat is executed when the game is launched.

Player cannot access multiplayer games if anti-cheat is disabled.

Building Forbidden Area

Added an option to activate areas that cannot be built.

This option can be activated in the 'General' tab of the game difficulty.

The building forbidden area work in multiple areas, including the starting point.

The official server proceeds with the option applied.

Sandbox

Added a Sandbox.

Sandbox can only be used by players with server admin privileges.

If the sandbox function is enabled, all players joining the game will be affected.

The initial key of the console command is '`'. (You can change it in the control settings.)

If you enter 'SANDBOX' in the console command, a sandbox button will be created in the settings UI.

Can use the sandbox function by clicking the button in the settings UI.





[UI/UX]

Added a 'Repair Equipment' category to 'Handmade'. Added an 'Equip Weapon Parts' category to 'Handmade'. Changed inventory category icon Changed the craft category icon Changed the item icon Notification of build failure

The reason the build failed is displayed if the player is unable to build.

If a build fails for multiple reasons, only one reason will be displayed.

Added new buttons to the server management panel.

Player report button.

Import and export the ban list button.

Key guide

Changed and added key guides.

Changed the map

Changed the map as the worldmap changes.

The coordinates of where the mouse pointer is currently pointing are displayed on the map.

Increased the maximum number of pings that can be displayed on the map. (1 → 5)

The location and ping of the same team members are shared on the map.

Sandbox