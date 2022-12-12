Pre-Alpha Major Update #2 is Here!

Hello!
In this update some new features have been added to the game!
List of Updates:
Smithing Update:
- Weapons and armor craft is now available for players.
New weapons: Swords
Swords are now available to craft.
Types of swords available to craft:
- Sword
- Two handed sword
- Sword and shield
Weapon and Armor Quality Update:
Attributes of weapons and armor will change based on Quality, which is determined by the player's craftsmanship in smithing.
Also in this update:
Dwarf animations and timings have been changed.
Changed files in this update