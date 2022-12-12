Pre-Alpha Major Update #2 is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10127579 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 09:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

In this update some new features have been added to the game!

List of Updates:

Smithing Update:

Weapons and armor craft is now available for players.

New weapons: Swords

Swords are now available to craft.

Types of swords available to craft:

Sword

Two handed sword

Sword and shield

Weapon and Armor Quality Update:

Attributes of weapons and armor will change based on Quality, which is determined by the player's craftsmanship in smithing.

Also in this update:

Dwarf animations and timings have been changed.