Dwarven Mercenaries update for 12 December 2022

Pre-Alpha Major Update #2 is Here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

In this update some new features have been added to the game!

List of Updates:

Smithing Update:

  • Weapons and armor craft is now available for players.

New weapons: Swords

Swords are now available to craft.

Types of swords available to craft:

  • Sword
  • Two handed sword
  • Sword and shield

Weapon and Armor Quality Update:

Attributes of weapons and armor will change based on Quality, which is determined by the player's craftsmanship in smithing.

Also in this update:

Dwarf animations and timings have been changed.

