SAMURAI MAIDEN update for 12 December 2022

Update Information Dec. 12, 2022

Dec. 12, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing "SAMURAI MAIDEN".
The following updates have been made.

Update Information

-The following screen sizes have been added
1280x720

We look forward to your continued support of "SAMURAI MAIDEN".

Thanks!
Team Samurai Maiden

Depot 1952251
