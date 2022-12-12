Update Information Dec. 12, 2022

Thank you for playing "SAMURAI MAIDEN".
The following updates have been made.
Update Information
-The following screen sizes have been added
1280x720
We look forward to your continued support of "SAMURAI MAIDEN".
Thanks!
Team Samurai Maiden
