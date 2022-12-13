Space Haven Alpha 16 - Version 0.16.0 Build 17 Released as Stable.

Share · View all patches · Build 10127512 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Spacefarer!

We have fixed some bugs and put together a new patch for the Alpha 16 Update. The newest version is now 0.16.0 Build 17.

Alpha 0.16.0 Build 17

Fixed a bug related to Missions - Taking a crew member as refugee failed the mission.

Fixed the Comfort values of the Ore Processor - Discomfort of the Ore Processor was going through walls too much. (Intention is still to have it at a small leakage, due to vibrations, noise and smell. Walls block discomfort to a good degree, but not completely. Walls + some space is needed.)

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update!