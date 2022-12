Share · View all patches · Build 10127449 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

This time, I made the following updates.

The settings section can now be opened from the pause screen.

Fixed the time scale reverting at the moment of retrying on the pause screen or returning to the title screen. This avoids a bug that occurred when the game was over in that short amount of time.

If you have any problems please let me know via the "Report a Bug" button on the title screen.