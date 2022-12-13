Hello Bloodhunt Community! The December Update is Live, Play the Warden Archetype now!
The New Warden Archetype uses mind control to shackle enemies, plus a Resilience passive to replenish armor. The December Update also comes with a free 100-tier Nemesis Pass and Dual Daggers. More changes include map changes, expanded store, UI improvements, weather, and more!
Read the full patch notes for the update in the link below:
https://bloodhunt.com/en-us/news/december-update-patch-notes
