Hello Bloodhunt Community! The December Update is Live, Play the Warden Archetype now!

The New Warden Archetype uses mind control to shackle enemies, plus a Resilience passive to replenish armor. The December Update also comes with a free 100-tier Nemesis Pass and Dual Daggers. More changes include map changes, expanded store, UI improvements, weather, and more!

Read the full patch notes for the update in the link below:

https://bloodhunt.com/en-us/news/december-update-patch-notes