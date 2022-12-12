V0.9505 Update----Version "The Desert Magnate" is now available

Hello warriors,

"The Desert Magnate", the new version of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now!

We updated two new skins and new Starting Carvings system.

And we also added many combat accessories and some contents like accessory enhancement, drawing a lottery to get equipment and so on.

Please enjoy the game!

Version 0.9505

Updates:

-Added skin "Jackal Warrior" of Tomb Warrior and skin "Light Saintess" of Saint of Dawn;

-Added new Starting Carvings system, here you will be able to purchase powerful party buffs in the live version;

-Added Accessory Enhancement, you can now enhance accessories at the Accessory Shop to improve them;

-Added JackPot! mode, you can draw a lottery at the mysterious merchant to obtain equipment;

-Added Sacred Carvings, you can get power weapons for characters by Sacred Carvings;

-Added Hidden Treasure Room, you can choose extra rewards at the rest place before the Boss Battle;

-Added combat accessories, you can now purchase unique Combat Accessories at the Weapon Master;

Bug fixes:

-Fixed the problem that Scorpid Priestess unlocked at the wrong time;

-Fixed the problem that the Watch would get stuck when launch an attack under certain circumstances in Moon Domain;

-Fixed some translation mistakes in English and Japanese;