V0.9505 Update----Version "The Desert Magnate" is now available

Hello warriors,
"The Desert Magnate", the new version of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now!
We updated two new skins and new Starting Carvings system.
And we also added many combat accessories and some contents like accessory enhancement, drawing a lottery to get equipment and so on.
Please enjoy the game!
Version 0.9505
Updates:
-Added skin "Jackal Warrior" of Tomb Warrior and skin "Light Saintess" of Saint of Dawn;
-Added new Starting Carvings system, here you will be able to purchase powerful party buffs in the live version;
-Added Accessory Enhancement, you can now enhance accessories at the Accessory Shop to improve them;
-Added JackPot! mode, you can draw a lottery at the mysterious merchant to obtain equipment;
-Added Sacred Carvings, you can get power weapons for characters by Sacred Carvings;
-Added Hidden Treasure Room, you can choose extra rewards at the rest place before the Boss Battle;
-Added combat accessories, you can now purchase unique Combat Accessories at the Weapon Master;
Bug fixes:
-Fixed the problem that Scorpid Priestess unlocked at the wrong time;
-Fixed the problem that the Watch would get stuck when launch an attack under certain circumstances in Moon Domain;
-Fixed some translation mistakes in English and Japanese;
Changed files in this update