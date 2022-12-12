 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 12 December 2022

V0.9505 Update----Version "The Desert Magnate" is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 10127342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello warriors,
"The Desert Magnate", the new version of Warriors of the Nile 2 is available now!
We updated two new skins and new Starting Carvings system.
And we also added many combat accessories and some contents like accessory enhancement, drawing a lottery to get equipment and so on.

Please enjoy the game!

Version 0.9505
Updates:
-Added skin "Jackal Warrior" of Tomb Warrior and skin "Light Saintess" of Saint of Dawn;
-Added new Starting Carvings system, here you will be able to purchase powerful party buffs in the live version;
-Added Accessory Enhancement, you can now enhance accessories at the Accessory Shop to improve them;
-Added JackPot! mode, you can draw a lottery at the mysterious merchant to obtain equipment;
-Added Sacred Carvings, you can get power weapons for characters by Sacred Carvings;
-Added Hidden Treasure Room, you can choose extra rewards at the rest place before the Boss Battle;
-Added combat accessories, you can now purchase unique Combat Accessories at the Weapon Master;

Bug fixes:
-Fixed the problem that Scorpid Priestess unlocked at the wrong time;
-Fixed the problem that the Watch would get stuck when launch an attack under certain circumstances in Moon Domain;
-Fixed some translation mistakes in English and Japanese;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1682061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link