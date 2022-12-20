New Graphics Options and Bug Fixes!

Hello Lost Judgment fans!



We've got some great updates and several fixes with this patch, please take a look at our patch notes. Please continue to post any issues you encounter here and thank you for playing!

DLSS support is now fully supported for Lost Judgment!



• NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness are now available under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

The following settings have been changed for first boot on SteamDeck:

• FSR is now off and FSR2.1 is now active

• FPS is now 60

Other fixes:

• An issue that prevented players from clearing Hikawa’s Scoop Mission when the screen angle is in a different position.

• Addresses an issue that occurred with the destruction effect of the meter shifting unexpectedly when playing the moped race in an aspect ratio other than 16:9.

• When playing darts outside of a 16:9 aspect ratio, the mini-screen in the bottom left no longer changes unexpectedly.