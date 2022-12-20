 Skip to content

Lost Judgment update for 20 December 2022

New Graphics Options and Bug Fixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Lost Judgment fans!

We've got some great updates and several fixes with this patch, please take a look at our patch notes. Please continue to post any issues you encounter here and thank you for playing!

DLSS support is now fully supported for Lost Judgment!

• NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness are now available under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings
• NVIDIA DLAA been added under Graphic Settings > Detailed Settings

The following settings have been changed for first boot on SteamDeck:
 • FSR is now off and FSR2.1 is now active
• FPS is now 60

Other fixes:
 • An issue that prevented players from clearing Hikawa’s Scoop Mission when the screen angle is in a different position.
• Addresses an issue that occurred with the destruction effect of the meter shifting unexpectedly when playing the moped race in an aspect ratio other than 16:9.
• When playing darts outside of a 16:9 aspect ratio, the mini-screen in the bottom left no longer changes unexpectedly.

