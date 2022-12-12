POLITY - v1.9.2: Changelog

Changelog
[1.9.2] - 2022-12-07
Added
-Added a quest arrow for exits to point out the way out.
-Added a hologram for each under-constructed building.
-Added a new feature: Exchange and Contribute actions in the Bank Panel.
Improved
-Improved the Planet look on the Map (Planet Map).
-Improve the Farming colour.
-Improved the Seed to Tree quest by adding a step (Click on Focus Mode).
-Improved the Map.
-Improved the waypoint in general.
-Improved the NPC quests (Duration Time is arranged).
-Improved the Country Panel.
-Improved the product info: Where a player can find and how to craft a product.
-Improved the Public Stall related notifications.
-Improved many indicators: Quest signs, Exit signs, etc.
-Improved the NPC quest panel.
Removed
-Removed the opening of a garbage bag panel.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in opening the gift boxes.
-Fixed the bug in moving out of an owned house.
-Fixed the bug in the stages of a stall.
-Fixed minor bugs in Selecting Avatar Screen.
-Fixed the bug in the Craft Button.
-Fixed the bug in the Avatar State.
-Fixed the bug that occurred once an avatar reached the quest destination.
-Fixed minor bugs in quests.
-Fixed a bug in the elevator.
-Fixed a sound bug in one of the Municipality.
-Fixed minor bugs in the Presidency.
-Fixed the bug in trading.
-Fixed the bug in the new contest notification.
-Fixed the bug in buildings.
Working On
-Working on developing and varying the NPC quests.
-Working on adding new badges and achievements.
-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on the Presidency and Government Management.
-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.
-Working on improving the current UIs.
