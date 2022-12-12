Patch Notes[12.12.2022]

Bug Fix:
Fixed an issue where adviser skills that reduce industrial competition would abnormally impact resource production, turn them from negative to positive, and these unintended behaviours would get more severe depending on degree of competition.
Optimizations:
- Adjusted several expressions in English localization
- New tutorial tips that are added now pop up correctly in existing saves when their trigger conditions are met
- Updated the information about advisers under Tips&Hints
Changed files in this update