 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballads of Hongye update for 12 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.12.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 10127257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

Fixed an issue where adviser skills that reduce industrial competition would abnormally impact resource production, turn them from negative to positive, and these unintended behaviours would get more severe depending on degree of competition.

Optimizations:

  1. Adjusted several expressions in English localization
  2. New tutorial tips that are added now pop up correctly in existing saves when their trigger conditions are met
  3. Updated the information about advisers under Tips&Hints

Changed files in this update

Depot 1723561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link