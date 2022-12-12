Total Rendition 0.4.8 - TRUCK here!

BUG FIX: Fix issue preventing expiry of Attribute boost/drain

BUG FIX: Fix issue preventing expiry of Skill boost/drain

BUG FIX: Player inventory refreshes properly

Smooth crouching on and out motions

POLISH: Event-triggered lightswitches will not make a sound

This version will be the first to ship with TRUCK, making it easier to create your own levels for Total Rendition and to mod it, should you feel so inclined. It also gives you an insight how Total Rendition is being made.

We're still committed to make Total Rendition into a lengthy plot-driven title. Therefore, Total Rendition is NOT intended to become a game creation station. As such, TRUCK requires Unreal Engine 4.21 to run. The Windows version of TRUCK comes with a precompiled binary, however.

While TRUCK is only available to those who own an official Early Access copy, the new version's bug fixes and polish will still be rendered available to playtesters as well. If you own an official Early Access copy, you will be able to find TRUCK in the installation directory.