 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children update for 12 December 2022

[Notice] Next Update Schedule Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10126986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

First of all, we apologize for the delay in updating due to our lack of ability.

The next update will follow the timetable below:

  • Daylight saving time is not applied.
  • Date: December 23th, 2022
  • Friday 12:00 ~ 14:00 CET
  • Friday 20:00 ~ 22:00 JST
  • Friday 03:00 ~ 05:00 PST
  • Friday 11:00 ~ 13:00 UTC

The update is being delayed, but we will do our best to repay you with pleasant content.

I hope you all have a healthy and happy end of the year.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Troubleshooter ENG Depot 470311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link