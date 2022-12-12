[Notice] Next Update Schedule Announcement

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.
First of all, we apologize for the delay in updating due to our lack of ability.
The next update will follow the timetable below:
- Daylight saving time is not applied.
- Date: December 23th, 2022
- Friday 12:00 ~ 14:00 CET
- Friday 20:00 ~ 22:00 JST
- Friday 03:00 ~ 05:00 PST
- Friday 11:00 ~ 13:00 UTC
The update is being delayed, but we will do our best to repay you with pleasant content.
I hope you all have a healthy and happy end of the year.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update