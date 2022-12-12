[Notice] Next Update Schedule Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10126986 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 07:39:02 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

First of all, we apologize for the delay in updating due to our lack of ability.

The next update will follow the timetable below:

Daylight saving time is not applied.

Date: December 23th, 2022

Friday 12:00 ~ 14:00 CET

Friday 20:00 ~ 22:00 JST

Friday 03:00 ~ 05:00 PST

Friday 11:00 ~ 13:00 UTC

The update is being delayed, but we will do our best to repay you with pleasant content.

I hope you all have a healthy and happy end of the year.

Thank you.