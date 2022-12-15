Patch 2 release notes

Stability Refactor Overview
— Connection/Black Void issues
— Players not being able to join lobbies
— Players not being fully visible
— General connection issues as it relates to network traffic
— Host migration to no longer cause broken states (Works for both Meta & Steam)
Display Name
— New Users
— — Hide Username will be unchecked for 16+
— — Under 16 will not have the option and default to color
Specific Bug Fixes
CONNECTION
— Updated networking logic to reduce data sent and improve performance and reliability in general
— Made major changes to handling player connecting and spawn in to reduce players getting stuck in a black void while attempting to join a game
— Adjusted connection logic to reduce the number of times player will experience timeout exceptions
— Improved host migration process so it's much less common for players to get stuck in a black void during the migration
— Fixed issue where player could join a lobby and be invisible to other players
AGE CHECK
— Fixed age check prompt to correctly validate dates based on MM/DD/YYYY regardless of location
— Fixed age check being repeated asked upon returning back to the menu rather than just once when starting up the game
BLIND VOLUMES
— Adjusted blind volume positions on the Skeld to avoid accidental blindspots in various locations
— Fixed an issue where dying inside of a blindbox would disable it
VISUALS
— Fixed anti-grief volumes would disable after a few seconds when clipping through a player during the pre-game lobby
— Fixed shadows occasionally not appear on players when they first spawn into a lobby
— Fixed issue where hands would briefly flash in a different location when releasing a button after an interaction
— Fixed issue where all hands would appear briefly when reporting a body before returning to the lobby
— Fixed issue where corpses from previous rounds and games would continue to remain visible for players even when starting a new game
— Fixed issue where previous victim's name would be displayed when reporting a new body
— Fixed a minor blip where the Impostor would briefly reappear in front of a vent after exiting another vent
— Tightened transitions between cutscenes
MINIGAMES
— Fixed an issue where Impostors would have a yellow highlight around non-completed tasks from a previous game
— Fixed an issue where getting killed within a minigame would not restart the minigame unless you moved in and out manually
— Fixed players would snap to tasks in the Cafeteria during emergency meetings
— Fixed Upload Data task in Admin never resetting if leaving the Admin room while task was still active
— Fixed Calibrate Distributors not correctly resetting visuals when leaving before completing the task
— Fixed Align Engines issue where stepping away from the task could change your progress
— Fixed Chart Course continuing to play a sound even when disengaged with the task
— Ghosts are no longer able to interact with the O2 sabotage
— Fixed light sabotages not always correctly turning off in the lobby if timed correctly with a transition
— Fixed an issue with Reactor sabotage would not resolve if using the trigger/grip button as the host
— Fixed a rare issue where successfully completing tasks would not win the game for the Crewmates
TUTORIAL
— Fixed issue where Crewmate death notification would not appear in tutorial
— Fixed issue where footsteps could continue to play as a ghost in the tutorial
— Fixed rare cases where you could never fix the O2 sabotage
— Fixed critical sabotage not appearing on the map while active
UI
— Settings menu can no longer be toggled on during cutscenes
— Fixed issue where player reticles would disable early when interacting with multiple overlapping interaction areas
— Fixed player chat and other UI being visible over the blinders
— Fixed issue where placeholder text could be seen on the age verification UI
— Fixed disconnected players still remaining visible on meeting interfaces during an emergency meeting
— Fixed vote button remaining highlighted after voting when using both hands at the same time
— Fixed minimap occasionally flickering after stopping or moving into a new room
— Fixed an issue where the wardrobe button would remain highlighted if clicked repeatedly before it opens
— Fixed countdown timer not re-appearing if a player had left and rejoined a lobby during a previous countdown
— Fixed an issue where the holomap would show a player in the Upper Engine position even when no one was there
— Fixed an issue where the holomap in Admin would not update in real-time with players
— Fixed an issue where the Crewmate’s body would not be in the correct location if getting killed never leaving the cafeteria
— Fixed an issue where the buttons on the start screen would make incorrect SFX sounds when hovered
— Fixed an issue were the countdown timer would be obscured while in the wardrobe
VENTING
— Fixed vent bars not appearing at the correct position while looking out of the vent in Cafeteria
— Fixed an issue where player can end up in a black screen when venting when match ends
— Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in a vent when transitioning while an emergency was called
— Fixed a rare issue where the Imposter's collision box would stop working if the game ended while in a vent
MISC
— Fixed rare crash for the game if the HMD device was not found when starting the game
— Fixed issue where footsteps could play a bit too often even when not moving
— Fixed issue where player could walk through locked lobby doors if they moved quickly enough when returning back to the lobby
— Fixed rare issue where leaving the invite player menu on Oculus Quest could cause the controller to rumble indefinitely
— Fixed issue where no timeout error popup would appear when being disconnected by the host in some instances
— Fixed host migrations not working on Steam with voice clients
— Fixed being able to set your Snap Turn setting to 0 degrees
— Added notification if the game is unable to save any data because the system is out of disk space
— Added notification when a game window is not focused and is not accepting player input
— Added missing localization for internet not found message
Changed files in this update