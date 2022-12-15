Patch 2 release notes

Stability Refactor Overview

— Connection/Black Void issues

— Players not being able to join lobbies

— Players not being fully visible

— General connection issues as it relates to network traffic

— Host migration to no longer cause broken states (Works for both Meta & Steam)

Display Name

— New Users

— — Hide Username will be unchecked for 16+

— — Under 16 will not have the option and default to color

Specific Bug Fixes

CONNECTION

— Updated networking logic to reduce data sent and improve performance and reliability in general

— Made major changes to handling player connecting and spawn in to reduce players getting stuck in a black void while attempting to join a game

— Adjusted connection logic to reduce the number of times player will experience timeout exceptions

— Improved host migration process so it's much less common for players to get stuck in a black void during the migration

— Fixed issue where player could join a lobby and be invisible to other players

AGE CHECK

— Fixed age check prompt to correctly validate dates based on MM/DD/YYYY regardless of location

— Fixed age check being repeated asked upon returning back to the menu rather than just once when starting up the game

BLIND VOLUMES

— Adjusted blind volume positions on the Skeld to avoid accidental blindspots in various locations

— Fixed an issue where dying inside of a blindbox would disable it

VISUALS

— Fixed anti-grief volumes would disable after a few seconds when clipping through a player during the pre-game lobby

— Fixed shadows occasionally not appear on players when they first spawn into a lobby

— Fixed issue where hands would briefly flash in a different location when releasing a button after an interaction

— Fixed issue where all hands would appear briefly when reporting a body before returning to the lobby

— Fixed issue where corpses from previous rounds and games would continue to remain visible for players even when starting a new game

— Fixed issue where previous victim's name would be displayed when reporting a new body

— Fixed a minor blip where the Impostor would briefly reappear in front of a vent after exiting another vent

— Tightened transitions between cutscenes

MINIGAMES

— Fixed an issue where Impostors would have a yellow highlight around non-completed tasks from a previous game

— Fixed an issue where getting killed within a minigame would not restart the minigame unless you moved in and out manually

— Fixed players would snap to tasks in the Cafeteria during emergency meetings

— Fixed Upload Data task in Admin never resetting if leaving the Admin room while task was still active

— Fixed Calibrate Distributors not correctly resetting visuals when leaving before completing the task

— Fixed Align Engines issue where stepping away from the task could change your progress

— Fixed Chart Course continuing to play a sound even when disengaged with the task

— Ghosts are no longer able to interact with the O2 sabotage

— Fixed light sabotages not always correctly turning off in the lobby if timed correctly with a transition

— Fixed an issue with Reactor sabotage would not resolve if using the trigger/grip button as the host

— Fixed a rare issue where successfully completing tasks would not win the game for the Crewmates

TUTORIAL

— Fixed issue where Crewmate death notification would not appear in tutorial

— Fixed issue where footsteps could continue to play as a ghost in the tutorial

— Fixed rare cases where you could never fix the O2 sabotage

— Fixed critical sabotage not appearing on the map while active

UI

— Settings menu can no longer be toggled on during cutscenes

— Fixed issue where player reticles would disable early when interacting with multiple overlapping interaction areas

— Fixed player chat and other UI being visible over the blinders

— Fixed issue where placeholder text could be seen on the age verification UI

— Fixed disconnected players still remaining visible on meeting interfaces during an emergency meeting

— Fixed vote button remaining highlighted after voting when using both hands at the same time

— Fixed minimap occasionally flickering after stopping or moving into a new room

— Fixed an issue where the wardrobe button would remain highlighted if clicked repeatedly before it opens

— Fixed countdown timer not re-appearing if a player had left and rejoined a lobby during a previous countdown

— Fixed an issue where the holomap would show a player in the Upper Engine position even when no one was there

— Fixed an issue where the holomap in Admin would not update in real-time with players

— Fixed an issue where the Crewmate’s body would not be in the correct location if getting killed never leaving the cafeteria

— Fixed an issue where the buttons on the start screen would make incorrect SFX sounds when hovered

— Fixed an issue were the countdown timer would be obscured while in the wardrobe

VENTING

— Fixed vent bars not appearing at the correct position while looking out of the vent in Cafeteria

— Fixed an issue where player can end up in a black screen when venting when match ends

— Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in a vent when transitioning while an emergency was called

— Fixed a rare issue where the Imposter's collision box would stop working if the game ended while in a vent

MISC

— Fixed rare crash for the game if the HMD device was not found when starting the game

— Fixed issue where footsteps could play a bit too often even when not moving

— Fixed issue where player could walk through locked lobby doors if they moved quickly enough when returning back to the lobby

— Fixed rare issue where leaving the invite player menu on Oculus Quest could cause the controller to rumble indefinitely

— Fixed issue where no timeout error popup would appear when being disconnected by the host in some instances

— Fixed host migrations not working on Steam with voice clients

— Fixed being able to set your Snap Turn setting to 0 degrees

— Added notification if the game is unable to save any data because the system is out of disk space

— Added notification when a game window is not focused and is not accepting player input

— Added missing localization for internet not found message