Big update in Africa Empire 2027

New big update in all Empire 2027 games. (Android/IOS/PC)
It is Important to know if you can use it, then the AI can use it as well :)
New temporally technology – Blackout
Will hide your army status from enemy satellites or UAV's.
Extra Protection from Weather control weapons
Protection for 3 turns only and you will need to buy it again after its ends.
New temporally technology – Gas Masks
Will protect your civilians and troops from chemical or biological enemy attacks.
The price depends on the number of your civilians.
Protection for 3 turns only and you will need to buy it again after its ends.
New temporally technology – Nuclear Shelters
Will protect your civilians and troops from enemy nuclear attacks.
The price depends on the land your country owns.
Protection for 3 turns only and you will need to buy it again after its ends.
New temporally technology - Uzbek Guards
The best protection guards that will protect you from spy assassinations.
Protection for 3 turns only and you will need to buy it again after its ends.
New temporally technology - Safe Bank
Will add special protection to your money from spies stealing attempts.
Protection for 3 turns only and you will need to buy it again after its ends.
Generals
This option will allow you to select general's that will conduct the war and will be in charge of your army. Every general has its own benefits and improvements.
There are 24 Generals and we might add more in the future.
If you want us to add generals please propose them to us and we will consider adding them in the future. You can change generals once every 6 turns, so select your general carefully.
New spy mission – Encourage revolution in enemy country
Your spies will try to encourage revolution in the target country.
Success rate: 3٪ - Every spy tech level raises the chance by 1٪
If the operation succeeds then the rebels in the target country will attack military targets and if the rebels succeed in the attacks more rebels will join them.
The number of troops, APCs, tanks that destroyed depends on the rebel's number.
New war attack option - Swarm of attack drones.
Your drones (UAVs) will attack military targets in the borders only.
The chance to succeed in the mission depends on your country UAVs quantity and technology compare to the target country anti-air missiles quantity and technology.
All of your UAVs will be used in this attack, but you will need a minimum of 12 to launch this attack. (There is also a chance of 7% that a war will start with the country)
Improved UI
New improved UI - You can click on the icons of options to get more explanations.
This will allow you to understand the effect better without needing to read about it in the game help page.
You have the quick option that selects the action by clicking on the name and you have the explanation option that you can read the effect of your action in the game.
You can find it in the Spy missions, War & Diplomacy actions and United Nations options.
In the future we will expand it even more.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, resources, online multiplayer...
The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
