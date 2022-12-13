Share · View all patches · Build 10126457 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Dev Update:

Please be patient with us, we are working on the following issues:

GamePlay

Smoothing of animations

Ambient sounds

More enemies

Improved game mechanics

Improved food, water and health system

Future Updates

New water system (Rivers and ocean)

Improved graphics of forest etc.

Third Person view

More features - Building entrance and looting

Assault rifle

More POIs

Multi Player

**Please enjoy our game and if you have suggestions please post on our discord server under community input.

Thank you**