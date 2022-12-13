 Skip to content

Nemesis Island update for 13 December 2022

Updates

Build 10126457

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dev Update:

Please be patient with us, we are working on the following issues:

GamePlay

  • Smoothing of animations
  • Ambient sounds
  • More enemies
  • Improved game mechanics
  • Improved food, water and health system

Future Updates

  • New water system (Rivers and ocean)
  • Improved graphics of forest etc.
  • Third Person view
  • More features - Building entrance and looting
  • Assault rifle
  • More POIs
  • Multi Player

**Please enjoy our game and if you have suggestions please post on our discord server under community input.

Thank you**

