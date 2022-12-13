Dev Update:
Please be patient with us, we are working on the following issues:
GamePlay
- Smoothing of animations
- Ambient sounds
- More enemies
- Improved game mechanics
- Improved food, water and health system
Future Updates
- New water system (Rivers and ocean)
- Improved graphics of forest etc.
- Third Person view
- More features - Building entrance and looting
- Assault rifle
- More POIs
- Multi Player
**Please enjoy our game and if you have suggestions please post on our discord server under community input.
Thank you**