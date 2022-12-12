 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cavity Busters update for 12 December 2022

Cavity Busters 35.13 (no more letters)

Share · View all patches · Build 10126405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Bug squashed! It was quite the rabbit hole. And a example of how tangled and strange game development is :D

So yesterday I posted an update, a temporary fix to an issue where the player couldn't pick up items. Here's what was wrong:

If you decide to loop, the store prices go up. The game would display the correct price, check if the player has equal or more mints before allowing the player to purchase. Then it would take away the mints. Except it would take the price x the current loop (which is the formula i use to increase the prices) and put your mints in the negative most times. Non store items technically cost 0 mints, and the game always checks that you have enough mints no matter what item you're picking up. So if your ever in the negative you technically don’t have enough to “buy” the item 🤦‍♂️ vidya games are hard y’all.

-fixed prices not being displayed correctly on loops
-fixed mints from going into the negative which would make picking up upgrades impossible
-fixed a bug where tooth gummy couldn't jump on enemies

Alrighty that is all for now! Thanks for your patience! :)

Peace!

Changed files in this update

Cavity Busters Content Depot 1084221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link