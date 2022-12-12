Cavity Busters 35.13 (no more letters)

Hello! Bug squashed! It was quite the rabbit hole. And a example of how tangled and strange game development is :D

So yesterday I posted an update, a temporary fix to an issue where the player couldn't pick up items. Here's what was wrong:

If you decide to loop, the store prices go up. The game would display the correct price, check if the player has equal or more mints before allowing the player to purchase. Then it would take away the mints. Except it would take the price x the current loop (which is the formula i use to increase the prices) and put your mints in the negative most times. Non store items technically cost 0 mints, and the game always checks that you have enough mints no matter what item you're picking up. So if your ever in the negative you technically don’t have enough to “buy” the item 🤦‍♂️ vidya games are hard y’all.

-fixed prices not being displayed correctly on loops

-fixed mints from going into the negative which would make picking up upgrades impossible

-fixed a bug where tooth gummy couldn't jump on enemies

Alrighty that is all for now! Thanks for your patience! :)

Peace!