Chrono Survival update for 12 December 2022

Patch 1.00c

Patch 1.00c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small rocks are no longer an obstacle.

Princess has a +15 rarity bonus.

Fist Shot - +2 Base Damage, +1 Knockback Power.
Hammer - +5 Base Damage.
Lightning - Global bonus: +25% damage to enemies with stun.
Feather - Global bonus: +25% damage to enemies with lightness.
Coin Throw - -2 on levels (total).

Power -> Damage +12|24|40% -> 15|30|50%.
Summon Power- 20|40|60% damage and size bonus -> 10|20|32%.
This is too obvious a choice for summoners, but to compensate for the weakening the summoners got the buff:
Wolf - +2 Base damage, +3 on levels (total).
Slime - +1 Base Damage, +2 at levels (total).
Snake - +1 Base Damage.
Robot - +1 Base Damage, +2 per level (total).
Monkey - +1 Base Damage, +2 per level (total).
Natural Spirit - +2 Base Damage.
EarthSprit - +6 Base damage, +4 on levels (total).

