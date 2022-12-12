Patch 1.00c

Share · View all patches · Build 10126217 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 04:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Small rocks are no longer an obstacle.

Princess has a +15 rarity bonus.

Fist Shot - +2 Base Damage, +1 Knockback Power.

Hammer - +5 Base Damage.

Lightning - Global bonus: +25% damage to enemies with stun.

Feather - Global bonus: +25% damage to enemies with lightness.

Coin Throw - -2 on levels (total).

Power -> Damage +12|24|40% -> 15|30|50%.

Summon Power- 20|40|60% damage and size bonus -> 10|20|32%.

This is too obvious a choice for summoners, but to compensate for the weakening the summoners got the buff:

Wolf - +2 Base damage, +3 on levels (total).

Slime - +1 Base Damage, +2 at levels (total).

Snake - +1 Base Damage.

Robot - +1 Base Damage, +2 per level (total).

Monkey - +1 Base Damage, +2 per level (total).

Natural Spirit - +2 Base Damage.

EarthSprit - +6 Base damage, +4 on levels (total).