Update 1.8.5_EarlyAccess: Hot fix to floating terrain

-Fix floating terrain issue.

-Remove baked shadows on the terrain. They are causing too many issues and it's just cleaner to go with full real time lighting. Plus uses less memory.

-Improve tree splat map texture some.

-Make speedwing harness a tad bigger.

-Make the splash effect a little better.

-Add underwater sound if your head goes underwater.

-Fix issue where under blue water effect was still playing after hitting restart.

-Set shadows to hard shadows and increase shadow distance a bit on high settings.