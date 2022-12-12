 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glider Sim update for 12 December 2022

Update 1.8.5_EarlyAccess: Hot fix to floating terrain

Share · View all patches · Build 10126159 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix floating terrain issue.
-Remove baked shadows on the terrain. They are causing too many issues and it's just cleaner to go with full real time lighting. Plus uses less memory.
-Improve tree splat map texture some.
-Make speedwing harness a tad bigger.
-Make the splash effect a little better.
-Add underwater sound if your head goes underwater.
-Fix issue where under blue water effect was still playing after hitting restart.
-Set shadows to hard shadows and increase shadow distance a bit on high settings.

Changed files in this update

Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link