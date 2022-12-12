-Fix floating terrain issue.
-Remove baked shadows on the terrain. They are causing too many issues and it's just cleaner to go with full real time lighting. Plus uses less memory.
-Improve tree splat map texture some.
-Make speedwing harness a tad bigger.
-Make the splash effect a little better.
-Add underwater sound if your head goes underwater.
-Fix issue where under blue water effect was still playing after hitting restart.
-Set shadows to hard shadows and increase shadow distance a bit on high settings.
Glider Sim update for 12 December 2022
Update 1.8.5_EarlyAccess: Hot fix to floating terrain
