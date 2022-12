Share · View all patches · Build 10126100 · Last edited 12 December 2022 – 05:39:21 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing "SAMURAI MAIDEN".

The following updates have been made.

-Fixed a bug that could cause the application to close unexpectedly during battles.

We look forward to your continued support of "SAMURAI MAIDEN".

Thanks!

Team Samurai Maiden