 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aevumblade Chronicles update for 12 December 2022

Update 4.5.2 now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10126085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

Major
  • Implemented Key Bindings option
  • Implemented Gameplay options for customized experience
    • Dynamic Battle Camera can now be configured
    • Camera Movement can now be enabled to auto or manual
    • Attacks can now be activated simultaneously as you switch (Via PC Number keys)
    • Attack Position Layout can now be configured to make it easier for players to identify their positioning during combat
  • Players are now able to switch between characters in game
Additional
  • Lock-on automated when received a heavy amount of damage
  • Revive mechanic implemented
  • Players are now able to push out enemies and allies
  • Respawn mechanic has been reworked to prevent issues
  • Lots of bugs and issues fixed
  • Walking can now be cancelled by running
Detailed

  • Combat and Free roam UI Reworked and Redesigned
    • Enemy health bar disappearing glitch fixed
    • Enemy types will now have different emblems to make it easier to distinguish
    • Character Portraits added
    • Simplified Combat and Free Roam UI
    • Additional message and notification design changes
    • Added Skill Points requirements below each skill
    • Reworked target design
    • Added Skill Art Length UI

  • Environment
    • Lasers now inflict a lot less damage
    • Cave Level environment design modified (Still in development)
    • Interactable consoles now change color based if it has been activated or not
    • Small Changes in environment design has been made overall

  • Enemies
    • Certain Enemies now have reduced health
    • Certain Enemies now have reduced damage
    • Enemies now have a limited distance to chase player
    • More Experience Points is now awarded
    • New Wasp design implemented
    • Enemies that are inflicted Dazed, Toppled or Break have a slight increased recover time
    • Unique Enemy stats have been reworked
    • 2 new enemy types have been added:

    • Anurous species
    • Brachyura species

  • Main Characters
    • Attacks have been reworked (Animations, Damage, Skill Points Amount, etc.)
    • Clementine has a new set of mobility focused attacks
    • Every character now has a Generator art
    • Every character now has an Ultimate
    • Every character now has a Special Ability:

    • Marcus – Parry
    • Clementine – Foresight
    • Azura – Dual Blades
    • Lucette – Shield Breaker (Charge special)
    • Deante – Protection Ring (Toggle)

• Passives have been implemented on Lucette, Deante, and Clementine (Marcus and Azura’s passive will be added soon)

  • Lucette: Higher speed movement during combat
  • Clementine: Quick Reviving (Reduced revive time)
  • Deante: Mobile Guarding (Can Guard while moving)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2163711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link