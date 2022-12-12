Update 4.5.2 now live!

Patch notes:
Major
- Implemented Key Bindings option
- Implemented Gameplay options for customized experience
• Dynamic Battle Camera can now be configured
• Camera Movement can now be enabled to auto or manual
• Attacks can now be activated simultaneously as you switch (Via PC Number keys)
• Attack Position Layout can now be configured to make it easier for players to identify their positioning during combat
- Players are now able to switch between characters in game
Additional
- Lock-on automated when received a heavy amount of damage
- Revive mechanic implemented
- Players are now able to push out enemies and allies
- Respawn mechanic has been reworked to prevent issues
- Lots of bugs and issues fixed
- Walking can now be cancelled by running
Detailed
-
Combat and Free roam UI Reworked and Redesigned
• Enemy health bar disappearing glitch fixed
• Enemy types will now have different emblems to make it easier to distinguish
• Character Portraits added
• Simplified Combat and Free Roam UI
• Additional message and notification design changes
• Added Skill Points requirements below each skill
• Reworked target design
• Added Skill Art Length UI
-
Environment
• Lasers now inflict a lot less damage
• Cave Level environment design modified (Still in development)
• Interactable consoles now change color based if it has been activated or not
• Small Changes in environment design has been made overall
-
Enemies
• Certain Enemies now have reduced health
• Certain Enemies now have reduced damage
• Enemies now have a limited distance to chase player
• More Experience Points is now awarded
• New Wasp design implemented
• Enemies that are inflicted Dazed, Toppled or Break have a slight increased recover time
• Unique Enemy stats have been reworked
• 2 new enemy types have been added:
- Anurous species
- Brachyura species
-
Main Characters
• Attacks have been reworked (Animations, Damage, Skill Points Amount, etc.)
• Clementine has a new set of mobility focused attacks
• Every character now has a Generator art
• Every character now has an Ultimate
• Every character now has a Special Ability:
- Marcus – Parry
- Clementine – Foresight
- Azura – Dual Blades
- Lucette – Shield Breaker (Charge special)
- Deante – Protection Ring (Toggle)
• Passives have been implemented on Lucette, Deante, and Clementine (Marcus and Azura’s passive will be added soon)
- Lucette: Higher speed movement during combat
- Clementine: Quick Reviving (Reduced revive time)
- Deante: Mobile Guarding (Can Guard while moving)
