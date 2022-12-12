Update 4.5.2 now live!

Combat and Free roam UI Reworked and Redesigned

• Enemy health bar disappearing glitch fixed

• Enemy types will now have different emblems to make it easier to distinguish

• Character Portraits added

• Simplified Combat and Free Roam UI

• Additional message and notification design changes

• Added Skill Points requirements below each skill

• Reworked target design

• Added Skill Art Length UI

Environment

• Lasers now inflict a lot less damage

• Cave Level environment design modified (Still in development)

• Interactable consoles now change color based if it has been activated or not

• Small Changes in environment design has been made overall

Enemies

• Certain Enemies now have reduced health

• Certain Enemies now have reduced damage

• Enemies now have a limited distance to chase player

• More Experience Points is now awarded

• New Wasp design implemented

• Enemies that are inflicted Dazed, Toppled or Break have a slight increased recover time

• Unique Enemy stats have been reworked

• 2 new enemy types have been added: Anurous species

Brachyura species