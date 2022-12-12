Added an "Exit Closes Building UI" to Game Settings:

-On by default

-If on, pressing the exit/pause key will close building UI if it is open and the game will not be paused

-If off, pressing the exit/pause key will pause the game regardless of building UI (this is the previous default behavior; added to allow for the commonplace behavior of pressing esc to get out of a menu)

Vulnerable:

-Vulnerable hits/kills should be overall a bit easier to pull off

-Vulnerable is now given slightly earlier in the arc of the creature (at 0.1 velocity rather than 0)

-Decreased the time before Vulnerable is given to enemies that can't be grounded to 0.35 seconds (down from 0.375)

-Increased the time before Vulnerable is removed to 0.25 seconds (up from 0.2 seconds)

-Bundles:

Reduced attack damage to 1 (down from 2)

Now move at half speed while not grounded (makes it easier to get Vulnerable kills)

-Chups:

Reduced attack damage to 1 (down from 2)

Now move at half speed while not grounded

-Spuks:

Reduced attack damage to 1 (down from 2)

Fixed being able to be hit by non-weapon items (such as saws)

-Flumps:

Reduced attack damage to 1 (down from 2)

Reduced base speed to 1.75 (down from 2)

*Reduced base jump height to 3.5 (down from 3.61)

First Boss:

-Reduced health to 35 (down from 40)

-Adjusted hitboxes of the arms to be more lenient (can now jump much more freely while under the boss while they are flipped without taking damage)

-Bullets no longer have knockback

-Mundle Changes:

Reduced attack damage to 2 (down from 3)

Now move at half speed while not grounded

-Fixed the icon for the game not showing up properly in some areas (hopefully?)

-Added additional text on the wall of the tutorial cave to explain holding the jump button to jump higher

-Slightly changed some Glab dialogue

-Adjusted the labels of the buttons in the Game Settings menu

-Fixed not being able to scroll while hovering over a clickable object (mainly affected the Progress screen and the Bestiary)

-Fixed main menu staying hidden after pressing the exit/pause key with the options menu open

-Fixed interacting with NPCs while they are wandering preventing them from wandering again despite moving away

-Fixed the second boss still giving Blindness when spawned via the Bestiary (this manifested as the sound for Blindness being removed sometimes playing when loading in)

-Fixed scheduled tracks not respecting music being paused

-Fixed NPC songs trying to play when opening new dialogue boxes even if the song was already playing

-Removed some redundant components on some objects in the tutorial area

-Post-game content changes