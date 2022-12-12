“SAMURAI MAIDEN” Over 50,000 units sold worldwide!

We are pleased to announce that “SAMURAI MAIDEN” has sold over 50,000 units* worldwide!

Many thanks to all “SAMURAI MAIDEN” fans around the world!!!

“SAMURAI MAIDEN” is now available at a discount of 10% OFF the usual price until December 15th, 10AM (PST). Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1952250/

*The total number of both physical and digital sold in Japan and Asia regions, plus the digital version sold in other regions (US and EU territories) and the Steam version.