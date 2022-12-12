 Skip to content

SAMURAI MAIDEN update for 12 December 2022

“SAMURAI MAIDEN” Over 50,000 units sold worldwide!

Build 10126052

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce that “SAMURAI MAIDEN” has sold over 50,000 units* worldwide!
Many thanks to all “SAMURAI MAIDEN” fans around the world!!!

“SAMURAI MAIDEN” is now available at a discount of 10% OFF the usual price until December 15th, 10AM (PST). Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1952250/

*The total number of both physical and digital sold in Japan and Asia regions, plus the digital version sold in other regions (US and EU territories) and the Steam version.

