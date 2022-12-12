 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil update for 12 December 2022

v1.0.3 Build - Changing to Single Player Story

Build 10126014

Skipping release of the v1.0.2 build and going straight to 1.0.3. The new direction for the game will be a single player story-driven puzzle adventure. As a result, the first 4 missions are changed to only play a single character. Additionally, levels have been enhanced with more parkour-style gameplay and dialogue between characters have been changed to cut-scenes. The options menu is reachable from in the missions now and graphics settings for Ambient Occlusion and showing the other 3 characters outside of cut-scenes are adjustable for performance tuning.

Note: Please do not play beyond mission 4 in this build.

Changed files in this update

