fpsVR - 2.0.8381

The fpsVR has been updated with the following changes:

Starting with this version, fpsVR works with SteamVR version 1.23.7 or higher; if you are using an older version of SteamVR, switch to previous2 or previous branches.

Pico 4: Fixed an minor issue for Pico 4 (when connected via VD) which caused sometimes pauses in fpsVR statistics recording(FPS indicators were grayed out at that moment) due to inaccurate data being received. The issue is that in the frame data received from SteamVR, the m_flSystemTimeInSeconds field is not aligned to vsync, how it should be.

Oculus Link/Airlink Starting with this update, if you remove your headset or if you disconnect the headset from SteamVR, the stats are temporarily paused (FPS indicators turn gray) until you resume playing in your headset. Previously, this did not happen correctly, although the time and FPS display froze, but in fact there was no pause. The pause is necessary because in these states fpsVR can not in principle receive statistics from the Oculus API. So probably session stats could have been distorted earlier.

Nvidia The maximum available video memory size now displays not the total physical memory size of the video card, but actually how much is available for the applications in the system. For example, for RTX4090 total memory size will not be 24GB, but e.g. 23.6GB. Unfortunately, this is not yet available for AMD.

Added coloring for the video adapter memory usage indicator:

Orange color - more than 85%.

Violet color - more than 90% and at the same time reached the maximum value for this game session or about this value.

Added coloring for indicator of RAM usage:

Orange color - more than 90%.

Violet color - more than 95%