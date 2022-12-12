Patch 1.0.4 - Updates

Here it is, our biggest patch yet! Hopefully this makes the game more enjoyable for everyone!
- Updated the rocket to spawn closer to the player when fired next to a wall
- Updated chapter 1, level 12 to use more coherent art assets
- Fixed an issue that would cause the player to lose all momentum when unfocusing the game window
- Fixed an issue regarding firing rockets at the underside of bounce platforms
- Fixed an issue that would cause breakable platforms to break while the game is paused
- Fixed an issue that would cause some animations to play while the game is paused when they were not intended to
- Updated cursors to be constrained to the borders of the screen
- Updated the tutorial to slightly shorten a block to make it clearer that the player has to rocket jump
- Updated the cursor's size to not be affected when the game zooms out
- Fixed an issue regarding the floor's visual position in the tutorial
We're not done! There will be content updates soon since we've ironed out most of the major issues! We look forward to seeing you then!
Changed files in this update