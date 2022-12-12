Patch 1.0.4 - Updates

Here it is, our biggest patch yet! Hopefully this makes the game more enjoyable for everyone!

Updated the rocket to spawn closer to the player when fired next to a wall

Updated chapter 1, level 12 to use more coherent art assets

Fixed an issue that would cause the player to lose all momentum when unfocusing the game window

Fixed an issue regarding firing rockets at the underside of bounce platforms

Fixed an issue that would cause breakable platforms to break while the game is paused

Fixed an issue that would cause some animations to play while the game is paused when they were not intended to

Updated cursors to be constrained to the borders of the screen

Updated the tutorial to slightly shorten a block to make it clearer that the player has to rocket jump

Updated the cursor's size to not be affected when the game zooms out

Fixed an issue regarding the floor's visual position in the tutorial

We're not done! There will be content updates soon since we've ironed out most of the major issues! We look forward to seeing you then!