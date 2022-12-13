 Skip to content

Tower! Simulator 3 update for 13 December 2022

Tower! Simulator 3 is officially available NOW!

Patchnotes

Tower! Simulator 3 is available for Steam store for $50.99 instead of $59.99. The release discount lasts for a week, so make sure to grab your with this nice discount while you can!

Make sure that you check the Start guide available as an online Manual, and our Youtube Tower! Sim 3 playlist for further tutorials

To have your voice recognition working from start, don't forget to train your speech and to have US english voice recognition installed.

Tower! Simulator 3 will include 4 airports; TIST, KLAX, KRDU, and KLGA.

  • Greatly customizable (radars, schedules, data strips, airplane characteristic)
  • Advanced voice recognition
  • Realistic pilot voices provided by Acapela Group
  • Even more available commands
  • 4 airports included at releases in the base game (TIST; KLGA; KLAX; KRDU)
  • 3D Tower view
  • Multi-monitor support
  • Commercial version of the software is used for air traffic controller training

Don't hesitate to join our Discord channel if you are looking for support or a great community to join today

