Tower! Simulator 3 is officially available NOW!

Tower! Simulator 3 is available for Steam store for $50.99 instead of $59.99. The release discount lasts for a week, so make sure to grab your with this nice discount while you can!

Make sure that you check the Start guide available as an online Manual, and our Youtube Tower! Sim 3 playlist for further tutorials>> START GUIDE

To have your voice recognition working from start, don't forget to train your speech and to have US english voice recognition installed.

Tower! Simulator 3 will include 4 airports; TIST, KLAX, KRDU, and KLGA.

Greatly customizable (radars, schedules, data strips, airplane characteristic)

Advanced voice recognition

Realistic pilot voices provided by Acapela Group

Even more available commands

4 airports included at releases in the base game (TIST; KLGA; KLAX; KRDU)

3D Tower view

Multi-monitor support

Commercial version of the software is used for air traffic controller training

Don't hesitate to join our Discord channel if you are looking for support or a great community to join today>> JOIN DISCORD