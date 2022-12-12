 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Medusa Frontier update for 12 December 2022

Update v 0.1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10125607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Base Building Improvements.

v 0.1.07 addresses several issues vital to base building and editing.
Base Construction and editing process was impacted by internal game engine configuration changes made to organize art assets and game items for long term development. As a result, build mode objects had several issues that needed time consuming configurations to make base building function correctly again.

Change: Improved Target Based Gathering & World Interaction.
Change: Improved Targeting and snapping in build mode.
Bugfix: Corrected base wall snap alignment when building.
Bugfix: Default build texture set to metal walls when toggling build mode.
*Various Shader Tweaks

Changed files in this update

Depot 1925531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link