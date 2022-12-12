Update v 0.1.0.7

Base Building Improvements.

v 0.1.07 addresses several issues vital to base building and editing.

Base Construction and editing process was impacted by internal game engine configuration changes made to organize art assets and game items for long term development. As a result, build mode objects had several issues that needed time consuming configurations to make base building function correctly again.

Change: Improved Target Based Gathering & World Interaction.

Change: Improved Targeting and snapping in build mode.

Bugfix: Corrected base wall snap alignment when building.

Bugfix: Default build texture set to metal walls when toggling build mode.

*Various Shader Tweaks