Alien Dawn | UPDATE 19

Hi All!

bHaptics Support

The most unique aspect of UPDATE 19 is the addition of native bHaptics support. bHaptics is a haptics feedback system that really adds to a high end VR experience, with 40 individual motors in the vest that give the player detailed feedback as to what is happening to their character.

An obvious example is if you're getting shot in the back, only the back potion of the vest will vibrate, giving you better situational awareness of the battle.

What has been really cool for me was incorporating the 40 individual motors into the inventory system. Each inventory item slot on your vest and backpack react to an item being stored with exact motor location on the haptic vest, creating a really unique experience. It's almost like this vest was made to be used with this inventory system.

I plan on doing a video update describing this more in detail soon.

A big thanks goes out to Jen and the team at bHaptics for sending me the dev kit, and djstelo for recommending I contact them.

It's worth mentioning that aside from the free dev kit, I am not being paid to add support for or talk about this device.

Graphical Improvements

I've made some lighting and color changes to Map 1 to address some of the graphics quality issues.

Game Mode Modifiers

Finally there is the addition of Game Mode Modifiers that will allow you to alter various aspects of how Alien Dawn functions. Some of these will be slight game play tweaks to fit your personal preferences, and some will just be goofy fun.

The first of these 3 Modifiers are what I'm calling Arcade Mode. This gives a more action oriented experience for new players so the initial play though isn't as overwhelming, which is still one of the biggest areas of the game I'm trying to improve dramatically.

It's also just fun to run around guns blazing too :)

If you have any ideas for Modifiers let me know, I'm sure we can come up with some fun ones.

Xtian

12/12/2022 (Early Access) v1.19