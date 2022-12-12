Alien Dawn | UPDATE 19

Hi All!
bHaptics Support
The most unique aspect of UPDATE 19 is the addition of native bHaptics support. bHaptics is a haptics feedback system that really adds to a high end VR experience, with 40 individual motors in the vest that give the player detailed feedback as to what is happening to their character.
An obvious example is if you're getting shot in the back, only the back potion of the vest will vibrate, giving you better situational awareness of the battle.
What has been really cool for me was incorporating the 40 individual motors into the inventory system. Each inventory item slot on your vest and backpack react to an item being stored with exact motor location on the haptic vest, creating a really unique experience. It's almost like this vest was made to be used with this inventory system.
I plan on doing a video update describing this more in detail soon.
A big thanks goes out to Jen and the team at bHaptics for sending me the dev kit, and djstelo for recommending I contact them.
It's worth mentioning that aside from the free dev kit, I am not being paid to add support for or talk about this device.
Graphical Improvements
I've made some lighting and color changes to Map 1 to address some of the graphics quality issues.
Game Mode Modifiers
Finally there is the addition of Game Mode Modifiers that will allow you to alter various aspects of how Alien Dawn functions. Some of these will be slight game play tweaks to fit your personal preferences, and some will just be goofy fun.
The first of these 3 Modifiers are what I'm calling Arcade Mode. This gives a more action oriented experience for new players so the initial play though isn't as overwhelming, which is still one of the biggest areas of the game I'm trying to improve dramatically.
It's also just fun to run around guns blazing too :)
If you have any ideas for Modifiers let me know, I'm sure we can come up with some fun ones.
Xtian
12/12/2022 (Early Access) v1.19
-
Added Modifiers
-
Mod + Unlimited Ammo
-
Mod + Show Location Markers In game
-
Mod + Gun Slides Cosmetic Only
-
Added bHaptics Vest and Tactosy for Arms Native support
-
Added 60+ unique bHaptic In Game Events (Some listed below)
-
Player Stores Item in Inventory (40 Unique Motor Events on Front and Back of Vest)
-
Player Attaches and Removes Vest and Backpack
-
Player Shot / Player Slashed / Player Fires Weapon / Player Uses Melee or Punches
-
Player Hungry (Stomach Rumbles)
-
Player takes Fall Damage
-
Player is low on Health (Heart beats)
-
Player Rumbles when Mothership arrives
-
Player takes Damage from Mothership attacks
-
Player gets Revived / Player Uses Health Pack
-
Player Searches through Backback
-
Added Armor to Players Vest
-
Added Armor Plate Pickups
-
Added Low Health Event with new FX and SoundFX
-
Added Fall Damage Event with new FX and SoundFX
-
Revised HUD Player Icons
-
Revised Scene Color and Lighting on Map 1 for Day and Night
-
Reduced Player Head Shot Damage
-
Revised Mag Grip Slot size on Guns to help with accidentally Ejecting Mags
-
Improved reliability of Grabbing Mag out of Backpack with Index Controllers
-
Increased AutoStore trace size to make storing Items more reliable
-
Increased chance of same type of Mag spawning multiple times
-
Weapon spawns now spawn compatible Mags instead of duplicate Weapon
-
Tripled Melee Uses before Broken
-
Increased Speed necessary for Melee Swing
-
Fixed Swapping Hands with Weapon and Weapon disappearing bug
-
Fixed bug where storing Weapon while Gripping Stock disabled Gripping Hand
-
Fixed losing Inventory Slot bug
-
Fixed Vehicle continuing to drive after broken
-
Fixed Index and Touch Controller bug where Gripping with Grip could grab Mag out too easy
-
Fixed Index and Touch Controller bug where Gripping with Grip drop Item after Gripping
