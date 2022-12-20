From The Rain releases today!

My very first Steam game releases today!
From The Rain releases with a full story and new mechanics. Survive the terrors that haunt you from the rain and explore the endings!
News: There is much that I decided to leave out of the initial build as I felt that I needed more time to polish (and create) more features. So, here are my promises for future updates.
- Bug fixes (if any)
- More endings! (Currently 2, planning on doubling that.)
- More extra modes! (You'll get what I mean once you beat the game ;) )
- More environmental props
At any rate, I hope you all enjoy the first release of the game. I encourage all feedback as it helps me improve greatly as a developer!