From The Rain releases today!

My very first Steam game releases today!

From The Rain releases with a full story and new mechanics. Survive the terrors that haunt you from the rain and explore the endings!

News: There is much that I decided to leave out of the initial build as I felt that I needed more time to polish (and create) more features. So, here are my promises for future updates.

Bug fixes (if any)

More endings! (Currently 2, planning on doubling that.)

More extra modes! (You'll get what I mean once you beat the game ;) )

More environmental props

At any rate, I hope you all enjoy the first release of the game. I encourage all feedback as it helps me improve greatly as a developer!