 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

From The Rain update for 20 December 2022

From The Rain releases today!

Share · View all patches · Build 10125524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My very first Steam game releases today!

From The Rain releases with a full story and new mechanics. Survive the terrors that haunt you from the rain and explore the endings!

News: There is much that I decided to leave out of the initial build as I felt that I needed more time to polish (and create) more features. So, here are my promises for future updates.

  • Bug fixes (if any)
  • More endings! (Currently 2, planning on doubling that.)
  • More extra modes! (You'll get what I mean once you beat the game ;) )
  • More environmental props

At any rate, I hope you all enjoy the first release of the game. I encourage all feedback as it helps me improve greatly as a developer!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link