v0.6.4 - 12 Dec 2022

Enjoy a light-hearted introduction to the Shuffle universe, get the latest scoop on the most recent events in the Universe all nicely collated for your viewing pleasure!

[New] Act 1 & 2 Story Cinematics

Act 1 - Beginnings - How we got here

Act 2 - Escalation - Uh oh, things are heating up!

[Improvement/Fix] Minor fixes, clean up some edge cases.