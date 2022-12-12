Training tutorial and Localization (Update 0.41)

Tutorial :

I finally decided to add a tutorial to the game. Some players find the game too difficult, it's true that there have been a lot of additions that make the game more complex.

The tutorial should allow new players to get familiar with the controls smoothly, but also giving you more time to select the good settings for the game.

Localized tutorial :

I learned 7 languages in 1 week to make the tutorial even more accessible ... It's obviously a lie, I used a translator, so there are probably many mistakes but it should be understandable (I hope).

You can always switch back to english in options or ask for a correction on Discord or Steam.

The game should also detect the OS language and select the correct one in the first launch (not for those who have already launched the game).

Achievements :

Finishing the tutorial unlocks the very first achievement, and there is a bonus achievement for the brave ones.

Others :

Removed particles effects if "special effect" is on low settings.

What next ?

I'm going to work on a new game mode based on parkour that can be done solo (without bots) or with other players as I said before.

A sort of challenging gameplay with achievements to unlock.

This should increase the playing time and compensate for the lack of players.

Note : New implementations mean new bugs, don't be afraid to contact me on Steam or Discord.