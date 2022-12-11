NEW PATCH!!! UPDATED REPAIR MECHANICS AND MATCHMAKING FIXED

Gameplay
-Added new quick time event mecanic while repairing
-Fixed some out of sync stuff in coop mode
-Fixed randomly dying in coop mode
Non-Gameplay
-Fixed not finding game while matchmaking
More information
I have read many comments about proximity chat sometimes not working, I have been looking at what was happening and I have realized that the servers that Maurice: In The Predator's Nest uses for voice chat, do not support the player traffic that the game is having at the moment...
I will try to solve this as soon as possible, although for the moment improving these servers is an expense that I cannot afford right now, I am very sorry, I really hope that you I can try to find a way to do it.
Thank you all!