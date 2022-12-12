New Steam store/library art, small fixes, and news of an upcoming update

Hi everyone!

Updated art

We've updated most of the Steam library and store art with new background art. Hope everyone enjoys!

Small fixes

The current update just contains a group of small fixes to prevent potential soft locks and other such issues.

Future update

A community member suggested removing the need to press the Enter key to submit answers in battles. Instead, the game could continuously check the text entry prompt for the correct answer and automatically accept it. That would save everyone time and keystrokes, which we think is a good thing! We'll try to add this feature soon.

Keep your suggestions coming (via the discussion boards, Twitter, Discord, etc.) and happy learning!

Lun