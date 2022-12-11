 Skip to content

Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 11 December 2022

Joining Friends in Multiplayer is now much easier!

11 December 2022

Hosting a multiplayer game no longer requires enabling port-forwarding on a router. Players can connect to a friend's game by selecting the friend from a list when joining. That will use Steam's relay network to send and receive packets, which gets around firewalls. Joining a direct IP address is still supported too.

Notes:

  • Added support for Steam network relay messaging.
  • Added a client option to join a friend's game using the Steam network relay.
  • Updated Steam API to v1.55.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause invalid autosave when game is not in progress.
  • Updated version to 2.2.2.10.

