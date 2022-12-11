Joining Friends in Multiplayer is now much easier!

Hosting a multiplayer game no longer requires enabling port-forwarding on a router. Players can connect to a friend's game by selecting the friend from a list when joining. That will use Steam's relay network to send and receive packets, which gets around firewalls. Joining a direct IP address is still supported too.
Notes:
- Added support for Steam network relay messaging.
- Added a client option to join a friend's game using the Steam network relay.
- Updated Steam API to v1.55.
- Fixed a bug that could cause invalid autosave when game is not in progress.
- Updated version to 2.2.2.10.
Changed files in this update