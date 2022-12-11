Winter Update is here!

MAJOR -
Audio work : all sounds should be in the mixer (okay I missed three sounds, cut me some slack...). Leto jump, charge, dialog... all of it.
They were also optimized via an Object Pool, so that's nice!
Fixed some memory leaks with charging bullets and said audio blips.
Scripting work -
John Mule Cutscene - Comforting Lily cutscene flows a bunch better.
Valuna Cutscene - the cutscene for when you meet Scylla was cleaned up.
John Mule Cutscene - when Issac first attacks - Scylla has a few more animations and some of the dialog has been tightened there. Her tail wags when she is mad. Very cute.
John Mule Cutscene - when you talk to Issac with Tabs in your party - that has been cleaned up and flows better. Issac yells more. It's great.
When Scylla is on John Mule, she gives you the poster in a less wonky way
MINOR
When Kaiden dies in combat, he won't spin off screen anymore. He still stands there like an idiot, however. Next update...
Kaiden isn't a cheap boss anymore - he'll indicate where he's moving after he ceiling attacks
GameOver screen has a new animation when Scylla is out
Tabs gives you space when you talk to NPCs. (I made him more shy! He still likes to float off the floor sometimes...)
Xer smiles at you when he gives you the dash boots. It's great.
Xer has a new idle and laugh animation
Scylla has a new angry animation
Dragon egg in the microwave has a dope-ass animation now
Leto has a more pissed off portrait
Tabs, when he's first transformed for the Valuna cutscene, snarls a bit
All companinion particle effects shut off during dialog
Sad Alma sprite was updated
Leto's room posters were updated
NEXT - Sixth and FINAL level! And more cutscene work! And bug fixes!
NEXT - Sixth and FINAL level! And more cutscene work! And bug fixes!

Thanks for reading!
~Summer
