Winter Update is here!

MAJOR -

Audio work : all sounds should be in the mixer (okay I missed three sounds, cut me some slack...). Leto jump, charge, dialog... all of it.

They were also optimized via an Object Pool, so that's nice!

Fixed some memory leaks with charging bullets and said audio blips.

Scripting work -

John Mule Cutscene - Comforting Lily cutscene flows a bunch better.

Valuna Cutscene - the cutscene for when you meet Scylla was cleaned up.

John Mule Cutscene - when Issac first attacks - Scylla has a few more animations and some of the dialog has been tightened there. Her tail wags when she is mad. Very cute.

John Mule Cutscene - when you talk to Issac with Tabs in your party - that has been cleaned up and flows better. Issac yells more. It's great.

When Scylla is on John Mule, she gives you the poster in a less wonky way

MINOR

When Kaiden dies in combat, he won't spin off screen anymore. He still stands there like an idiot, however. Next update...

Kaiden isn't a cheap boss anymore - he'll indicate where he's moving after he ceiling attacks

GameOver screen has a new animation when Scylla is out

Tabs gives you space when you talk to NPCs. (I made him more shy! He still likes to float off the floor sometimes...)

Xer smiles at you when he gives you the dash boots. It's great.

Xer has a new idle and laugh animation

Scylla has a new angry animation

Dragon egg in the microwave has a dope-ass animation now

Leto has a more pissed off portrait

Tabs, when he's first transformed for the Valuna cutscene, snarls a bit

All companinion particle effects shut off during dialog

Sad Alma sprite was updated

Leto's room posters were updated

NEXT - Sixth and FINAL level! And more cutscene work! And bug fixes!

Thanks for reading! As always, you can find me in the Discord or on cohost!(https://cohost.org/dragonGlitchGamesLLC).

~Summer